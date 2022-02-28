Special to The Herald
Ever wonder how pianists master complex pieces? Find out when concert pianist Dr. Patricia Tao teaches a master class for advanced piano students on Tuesday, March 29, as part of Penticton’s inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival.
In this traditional style master class, Dr. Tao will work with students studying at RCM Levels 9 or higher.
“The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts is thrilled to present Dr. Patricia Tao to work with piano students during the Festival,” says Prema Harris, President of the Academy. "Dr. Tao’s expertise is invaluable for advanced students as they prepare for the next steps in their musical education. We encourage piano students in Penticton and surrounding areas to apply to participate, and parents and the public to attend. This is a rare opportunity for Penticton residents to get direct instruction from a world-class, internationally-acclaimed concert pianist.”
Patricia Tao leads an active life as a performer, teacher, and concert organizer. On completion of her studies in Boston, Indiana, and New York, she performed throughout the U.S. and Europe for ten years with the award-winning Guild Trio (Joanne Rile Management), and as a soloist, she toured the U.S. for Columbia Artists’ Community Concert series and overseas as an Artistic Ambassador for the USIA. She also performed for many years with Trio Voce (Jasmine Lin, violin, Marina Hoover, cello), releasing two critically-acclaimed CDs. Trio Voce’s live performances were broadcast frequently on Chicago’s classical music station, WFMT.
Now in her 14th year as Artistic Director of the Edmonton Chamber Music Society’s Summer Solstice Music Festival, Dr. Tao programs innovative concerts and collaborates with some of North America’s most distinguished soloists and chamber musicians. She actively promotes community outreach programs through the Hear’s to Your Health Concerts at the U of A medical school, which features both local and international musicians, as well as through arranging performances at local schools and organizing master classes by distinguished artists for young Edmonton musicians.
Dr. Tao is a dedicated and passionate teacher and has given master classes in North America, Europe and Asia and frequently adjudicates festivals in Canada. She was an Artist-in-Resident at the University of Virginia for two years, taught at Western Washington University, and has been on the faculty at the University of Alberta since 2002, where she teaches piano and chamber music. Her distinguished teachers include Leonard Shure, Gyorgy Sebok, and Gilbert Kalish in piano, and Leon Fleisher, Bernard Greenhouse and Gilbert Kalish in chamber music.
The master class with Dr. Tao will be held at the Cleland Community Theatre on March 29, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 pm. Students wishing to participate are requested to prepare and perform a piece or excerpts from a work that is under 10 minutes, and to register by March 15th. Students are expected to be playing at a Conservatory grade 9 level or above. Each student will be allotted 20 minutes and there is a $25 fee for each selected student. Visit pentictonacademyofmusic.ca to register.
Parents and members of the public are invited to watch the master class. Audience admission is by donation.
Dr. Tao will also be performing in the PAMDA Showcase Concert that evening at 7pm.