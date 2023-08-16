One of the best-travelled volunteer gigs with the Penticton Peach Festival Society is up for grabs.
The festival this week announced it’s seeking a new driver for its parade float, which typically hits upwards of a dozen events each summer, including its hometown show.
“Our parade float, a symbol of our community spirit, plays a central role in these events, spreading awareness about Penticton as a tourism destination and bringing joy and excitement to spectators,” explained the society in a press release.
“The ideal candidate for this role is someone with a genuine enthusiasm for making a positive impact and can handle a bit of physical work, as there is setup and take-down required. No experience is necessary, but a Class 4 or Class 5 driver's license is essential to keep our float cruising along smoothly.”
A valid passport is also required as some parades take place in the U.S.
For more information, call 250-488-4689 or email peach-festival@hotmail.com or president@peachfestival.com.