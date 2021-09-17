Travellers passing through Vancouver International Airport could one day be able to sample Okanagan wines in special satellite tasting rooms, under a proposal that was uncorked by a Penticton city councillor.
A resolution calling on the provincial government to create a licensing scheme for such off-site tasting rooms was endorsed with 84% support this week at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. The resolution will now be forwarded to the B.C. government for consideration.
The idea stemmed from Coun. Julius Bloomfield’s mission to find new ways to inject life into downtown Penticton.
“Firstly, it was about how do we improve the visitor experience for people on the wine tours and so on that come into the city, and creating that sort of downtown vibe that would create a healthy downtown,” explained Bloomfield.
“There’s an old saying: ‘The more good people you have in a space, the less bad people show up in it.’ So, it’s sort of an attempt to help turn around downtown with something that’s healthy and vibrant. And, at the same time, helping promote the wine industry.”
Bloomfield said off-site tasting rooms could also reduce traffic and development pressure in the agricultural areas where wineries are located.
Officials from Vancouver International Airport have already approached Bloomfield to lend their support.
“They’d like to see tasting rooms at the airport and there isn’t a licence that allows for that at the moment, so they are very interested in how this proceeds,” he said.
At present, land-based wineries are required to locate their tasting rooms on the same agricultural land where their products are made. Wineries that operate in commercial areas are also required to co-locate their tasting rooms with their production facilities.