After a well-received event in July, Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens are once again welcoming the public to an afternoon of art and music this coming Sunday, Aug. 28.
Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can chat with local painters, potters and fibre artists, stroll past flower beds under shady trees, or relax on the lawn and listen to live music.
Beginning at noon, local group Trio of Five will entertain with a mix of genres from Celtic through classical to tango. The group has been playing together for about seven years and regularly sets toes tapping at seniors’ homes throughout the area.
And at 1 p.m., visitors interested in learning more about the gardens can take a free guided tour, in which the Friends’ Connie Davis, who grew up in the gardens, will recount the history of the larger Dominion Experimental Farm.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their friends and a picnic lunch and enjoy a late summer afternoon surrounded by local art, music and natural beauty. Entrance to the Gardens is across Highway 97 from Sun-Oka Provincial Park.