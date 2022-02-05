One of the final questions surrounding the 2009 disappearance of a Penticton man – whose remains were only identified 11 years later due to advances in DNA technology – has finally been answered.
James David Neufeld, 55, was last seen driving away from his Penticton home in January 2009. His abandoned vehicle was found two weeks later under the Alexandria Bridge, which crosses the Fraser River on Highway 1 about 40 kilometres north of Hope.
In May 2009, Neufeld’s remains were pulled from the Pacific Ocean near Orcas Island in Washington State, about 40 km south of the Canada-U.S. border. However, his body wasn’t positively identified until November 2020.
At same time as they announced his identification, officials on both sides of the border theorized that Neufeld had entered the Fraser River, then floated downstream approximately 220 kilometres to the Pacific Ocean. But it remained unclear why Neufeld was in the river.
Now, a coroner’s report dated Oct. 27, 2021, and just released to The Herald this week has classified Neufeld’s death as a suicide.
It lists the immediate cause of death as asphyxia due to saltwater drowning, with blunt impact injuries to Neufeld’s head and trunk mentioned as possible contributing factors.
His family has requested privacy.
The identification of Neufeld’s remains in 2020 generated headlines in both countries, as officials from the RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service lauded the cross-border effort that led up to it.
Shortly after Neufeld’s body was discovered in 2009, it was sent to the nearby Snohomish County Medical Examiner for anthropologic and forensic studies, but experts there were unable to identify the victim or even extract a DNA sample for testing and comparison to missing people.
And that's where things stood until September 2020, when the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office decided to reopen the case on a hunch that improvements in DNA technology might lead to a match.
The hunch was proven correct after a tooth from Neufeld’s remains was sent to a lab in Baltimore, where scientists were finally able to generate a DNA profile.
Because the body was found so close to the Canada-U.S. border, the profile was shared with the B.C. Coroners Service, which matched it to DNA from Neufeld’s family that was already in its database.