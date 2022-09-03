It’s the end of a chapter at the Okanagan Regional Library.
ORL CEO Don Nettleton, who’s been with the library for 28 years, announced Friday he’s retiring.
Nettleton has been CEO since 2018.
“I am moving forward with mixed emotions – I truly will miss a job that has been stimulating, very challenging, and has allowed me to interact with a huge number of wonderful people both inside the ORL and in the community,” he said in a letter to staff.
During Nettleton’s time at the library, he has seen a lot of changes. They include a new focus on digital resources, development of Maker Spaces and the Library of Things to leading ORL through the COVID pandemic.
“Don was a great leader who was fiscally responsible while always looking after staff and patron needs. Everyone at the ORL will miss Don; we wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Michal Utko, ORL’s communications and marketing director.
The library board has appointed Jeremy Feddersen as interim CEO while the ORL conducts a national search for a new leader.
The Okanagan library is the 16th largest library system in Canada with 30 branches.