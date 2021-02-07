Kelowna General Hospital was put on alert Wednesday night after police received reports of a man carrying a shotgun on Pandosy Street about 11 p.m.
The gun turned out to be a tire iron.
“Frontline officers immediately flooded the area to search for the individual,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the Kelowna General Hospital so that they could take steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients.”
RCMP officers located and arrested the suspect a short time later.
After determining he didn’t have a gun, the man was released from custody and police say no charges will be laid.
Staff