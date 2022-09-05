Richard Barkwill will seek a third term on Summerland council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Barkwill announced Monday he filed nomination papers and suggested his experience, combined with his regular job as an auditor for the Canada Revenue Agency, will be vital in the years ahead.
“Our roads are in bad condition, but they are expensive – $6 million is being spent on Giant’s Head Road this year, there is $770,000 in the budget for Victoria Road South in 2023, and $3 million in the 2024 budget for Prairie Valley Road. By comparison, next year a 1% tax increase will generate approximately $100,000, a mere fraction of the millions needed,” said Barkwill in a press release.
“Add to this the increase in inflation, and some tough decisions on financing are going to have to be made.”
At the same time, Barkwill, who was born and raised in Summerland, cited council’s decision in July to deny a variance for a 32-slip dock proposed for the Oasis condominium development “as an example of how Summerland can have progress, while still preserving the look, feel and character of Summerland for everyone.”