Four more people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton in July, according to data released Thursday by the BC Coroners Service, raising the city’s total on the year to 18.
It also leaves Penticton on pace to surpass the record-setting 26 fatalities it saw in 2021.
The news was even worse in Kelowna, which notched 13 suspected overdose deaths in July, raising its 2022 total to 51, and in Vernon, where the death toll increased by four to 27.
And the misery is spread right across the province, which declared a public health emergency in response to the opioid crisis in 2016.
At least 192 people died of suspected drug overdoses in the province in July 2022, down from 199 in July 2021, but up from 147 in June 2022.
In total, B.C. recorded at least 1,297 suspected drug overdose deaths through the first seven months of 2022, the most ever for that period, which works out to a rate of 6.2 fatalities per day, making it by far the leading cause of unexpected deaths in B.C.
According to the coroners service, 78% of those who died this year were men, and three-quarters of them were between the ages of 30 and 60. Fentanyl was detected in 82% of all victims.
“As they have for the past seven years, these numbers reflect the ever-present threat that illicit drugs pose to substance users across B.C.,” said B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a press release.
“The unregulated drug market continues to be volatile and toxic, and anyone using drugs purchased from illicit suppliers is at high risk for serious harm or death. We continue to urge those using illicit drugs to access drug-checking services, where available, or visit overdose-prevention sites, where available.”
According to Lapointe, at least 10,158 people have died of suspected overdoses in B.C. since the opioid crisis was declared in 2016 and it still shows no signs of letting up, adding urgency to her calls for a safer supply.
“Whether they are chronically substance-dependent or using only occasionally, all of those who access the illicit drug market are vulnerable to serious harms,” said Lapointe.
“The subject-matter experts on the recent death review panel urgently recommended significant expansion of safer supply in communities throughout the province in order to reduce the devastation caused by this public-health crisis.”