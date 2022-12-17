Despite massive investments in the city’s police, fire and bylaw departments over the past several years, Penticton residents still feel “unsafe” and current funding and resource models are unsustainable.
Those were the key findings of a Community Safety Resource Review detailed by Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton’s general manager of community services during a press conference held Friday morning at City Hall. Haddad will be making a similar presentation to members of city council at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Communities across B.C. are struggling with issues relating to community safety and they are reaching out to form partnerships with the provincial government to address growing issues related to crime, homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction, said Haddad.
“There has certainly been increased pressure on community safety departments in all the municipalities across the province,” he said.
The report indicates that despite huge investments in the local RCMP and city bylaw departments, the city’s crime, homelessness and addiction problems continue to escalate and it’s going to take an investment of more than 30 new positions in fire, police, bylaw and community safety to tackle this problem moving forward, said Haddad.
More than 800 local residents participated in a detailed survey allowing them to voice their concerns about the growing community safety concerns, he said.
The report clearly indicates mental health and addiction issues are at the core of the rapid increase in violent crime and property crime, he said.
“It’s not a surprise to see that homelessness, mental health addictions and lack of provincial support are the root cause of the majority of these issues we’re dealing with in the community,” he said. “The current levels of demand are not sustainable into the future in Penticton.”
The report has 54 recommendations, with a majority of them focusing on the need for municipalities like Penticton needing the co-operation and assistance of the provincial government to provide the funding to move forward with viable solutions, he said.
As part of a strategic planning initiative that staff will be asking council to support, there’s a need to create 32 new positions with direct focus on improving community safety and providing services to assist the crime, homelessness and addiction problems plaguing the city, he said.
Provincial downloading to municipalities across the province has resulted in “stressing our systems” and not providing cities and towns to access the funding and services needed to address these troubling issues, he said.
“There’s also been a lack of response from the criminal justice system,” he said. “The cost of housing is a concern in the short and ultimately the long term and the last few years, the City of Penticton has been left alone to deal with all of these issues.”
The local fire department has been forced to provide front-line services that used to be handled by ambulance services and paramedics, he said.
Fire crews, police and bylaw officers are also being forced to deal directly with those struggling with mental health and addiction issues, which has not been their traditional role in years past, he said.
Council has invested heavily in community safety issues over the past five years with dozens of fire, police, bylaw and community safety officers hired and an increase of more than 40 percent in fire and police budgets since 2019, he said.
There has been a 350% investment increase in bylaw services over the same time period.
The city’s social development department has seen a budget increase of more than 400% in the past several years, he said.
“When we look at the increase overall, there has been a 56% increase to the municipal budget in those five years,” he said. “It’s not sustainable if we continue down the same path.”
A goal of the report was to look at staffing levels, demands on each department, allocation of resources and determining if there are alternative strategies moving forward as the issues continue to spiral out of control despite increased staffing and resource allocation, said Haddad.
A 200-page report produced as part of this review looks at statistics, public survey results and one-on-one analysis relating to community safety, he said.
“There was a very significant engagement review taken as part of this process over the last few months,” he said.
Some key review findings include:
• Strong leadership in fire, police, bylaw and community safety departments.
• The community needs a long-term strategic plan to address community safety concerns and providing guidance in tackling these issues.
• Financial investment will be needed and the strategic plan will detail how to best spend money.
• The RCMP cannot provide adequate policing under its current conditions.
• There has been a 56% increase to RCMP on mental health-related calls over the past few years.
• Bylaw and community safety officers need better training and more authority to properly perform their duties.
Penticton RCMP officers have a “much higher” call volume for service ratio than other jurisdictions this size across the province, said Haddad.
Officer caseloads have increased 10% annually each of the past several years and there has been an increase of 63% in violence-related calls per member over the same time period, he said
“It’s very clear the authorized (number of officers) is not sufficient to meet the demand of the services they’re being asked to respond to, resulting in an absence of effective community policing,” he said.
Front-line officers and civilian employees are suffering from low morale and workplace culture issues as a result, he said.
The relationship between RCMP and bylaw and community safety officers is “in a very good place right now”, but it’s clear bylaw officers need more training and the ability to enforce bylaws, he said.
The strategic planning process will have to clearly define the roles of each community safety partner moving forward.
Fire department personnel now spend most of their day responding to emergency calls relating to mental health and overdoses, rather than structural fires, which must be addressed.
Interior Health and the Ministry of Health are working on plans and procedures to address community safety issues and the city will have to work with these agencies to form partnerships to tackle problems.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how the province invest in mental health and addictions over the coming budget season,” Haddad said.
The report indicates a need to hire 32 new full-time staff in various departments with RCMP, bylaw, fire and community safety departments with the city to tackle these community safety issues, including hiring several new officers, investment in youth liaison officers in schools, a community crisis team to deal directly with mental health calls and four additional civilian jobs with the RCMP.
A rapid-response team should also be formed within the Penticton fire department and mental health crisis teams in other departments, says the report.
The total price tag to hire 32 staff would be several million dollars, with the provincial government needed to provide much of the funding, Haddad said.
None of these investments will be able to move forward without partnerships and funding from Interior Health and other provincial agencies.
“I think there are some promising signs from the province in terms of some investments they may be making in the future and that’s one of the reasons we’re recommending to council to not make any decisions today,” he said. “This report is there to provide some guidance into the future … and when we make some financial decisions, we want to make sure we know what the province is doing.”
Copies of the Community Safety Resource Review and full 200-page report will soon be available on the city’s website: penticton.ca.
The report will also be on the agenda of Tuesday’s city council meeting which begins at 1 p.m.
Keith Lacey is an independent freelance journalist from Penticton. He was commissioned by The Herald to cover this story.