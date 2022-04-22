Outdoor swimming lessons are making a comeback in the South Okanagan.
While generations of Okanagan residents learned to swim in local lakes, in more recent decades lessons have largely shifted to the relative comfort and safety of indoor pools.
Now a Penticton company is bucking that trend by taking its programs back to local lakes – but not for nostalgic reasons.
Approximately 80% of fatal drownings in Canada occur in outdoor settings, according to the 2020 National Drowning Report produced by the Lifesaving Society.
“So that’s kind of the idea behind our company and why we want to do water safety education at the beach, not just at a pool in a controlled environment,” said Devonne Dylewski, co-owner of Water Waves First Aid and Aquatics.
“When (students) are at the lake, they’re dealing with the temperature – because the temperature can drop anytime throughout the year – currents, underground hazards,” added co-owner Micaela MacDougall.
“And there are no lifeguards.”
Dylewski also noted there are often long wait lists for swimming lessons in larger communities like Penticton, while swimming lessons aren’t even available in some smaller communities.
“That’s kind of where the idea grew from,” she said. “There was this need and this want and this excitement about being in the lake.”
Water Waves is now entering its third season and expecting big things, having seen its student numbers rise from 76 to 800 over its first two years. To cope with the expected increase in demand, the co-owners, both of whom are former municipal lifeguards, have hired their first two staff members.
Beginning in May, the company will run lessons in the outdoor heated pool at Wright’s Beach Campground in Penticton. And once July rolls around and the water has warmed up, lessons will be offered in Osoyoos on Osoyoos Lake, and in Naramata and Summerland on Okanagan Lake.
The company’s swimming lessons are based on those offered by the Lifesaving Society and suitable for everyone from babies to seniors. Water Waves’ other business segments include private lifeguarding and lessons, water safety programs for local schools, first-aid courses and more.
Both of its owners are former municipal lifeguards, the cap
Scheduled lessons are reasonably priced, with a five-day session in July starting at $66.75.
Water Waves has also made a practice of giving away free lessons to kids in need, thanks in part to donations from the local business community. Sponsors are still being sought for the upcoming season.
For more information or to register, visit www.waterwaves.ca, follow the company on Facebook or call 778-622-0515.