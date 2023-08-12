The apparent poisoning of a stately tree in downtown Kelowna looks like it may go unsolved.
Police say they investigated the matter, but have now closed the file.
“The investigation was generated by an online report and has since been concluded by us,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Thursday. “Unfortunately, there were no witnesses or surveillance available,” he said.
In May of this year, two dozen holes were drilled into the tree, along Sunset Drive, and it was then injected with herbicide, city officials say.
“It’s hard to understand how someone in our community would go out of their way to kill a tree like this,’’ city infrastructure director Mac Logan said in a release at the time.
“The city will have to recover the cost to eventually remove the tree and replace it, but the idea that someone would actively choose to harm their community in this way bothers me greatly,” Logan said.
As of earlier this week, the tree is still standing, although it has shed its leaves and stands in stark contrast to the trees around it.
The city says it will be removed when it presents a safety hazard.