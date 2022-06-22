Former City of Kelowna engineer James Kay has announced he will run for council this fall.
Kay was the development engineering manager at City Hall from 2016 to 2021.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Kay says he has started, grown and operated several local small businesses. He is chair of the Silver Lake Forest Education Society, a past president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna, and has held leadership roles in several local industry associations.
“I’m running to ensure Kelowna continues on a path of responsible growth” says Kay. “We need to make sure we can provide the services, facilities and infrastructure that residents need and prioritize investments that will make a positive difference to all Kelowna residents — all while getting the best value for our money.”
Kay said Kelowna needs to focus on sustainability and ensure resources go to the areas most needed, including the infrastructure to support growth.
Election day is Oct. 15. Nominations won’t officially open until the fall.