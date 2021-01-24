The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is lobbying the provincial government to expand recall legislation to local governments.
Provincial recall legislation introduced in 1991 allows constituents to trigger a byelection if more than 40 per cent of voters sign a formal petition. The threshold has never been met.
“As we recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, taxpayers need to know that every nickel is being spent wisely at city halls and that our elected politicians are acting responsibly,” said CTF B.C. director Kris Sims. “If city politicians are giving themselves raises or blowing money on designer office furniture, local voters should be able to call them to the carpet.”