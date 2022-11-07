Ten more people in Kelowna died of an illegal drug overdose in September, making the toll 64 for the year so far.
With data from three months still to come, 2022 will almost certainly exceed the record 75 such fatalities set last year.
Vernon and Penticton are also on track to set grim records for illegal drug overdoses.
The North Okanagan city registered 30 such fatalities through September (the annual record being 42 set last year), and the South Okanagan city had 24 drug overdose deaths (the record being 26, also set last year).
The Valley’s three largest cities accounted for 83 percent of the 143 deaths due to a drug overdose recorded across the Okanagan from January through September, according to data from the B.C. Coroners Service released Monday.
The worst month for illegal drug overdose deaths in the Okanagan was July, when there were 26 such fatalities. The monthly number was lowest in August, at nine, but spiked up again in September to 20.
Across the province, 171 British Columbians died of an illegal drug overdose in September, putting the province on track to surpass 2,000 such deaths for a second consecutive year.
“British Columbians are continuing to suffer the tragic effects of a toxic and volatile drug supply, with almost six members of our communities dying each day,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
Illegal drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancer as measured by number of lives lost.
In 2020, B.C. became the first province to introduce a prescribed safer supply of drugs for people who use substances, addictions minister Sheila Malolmson said in a separate release.
“Since 2020, more than 14,000 people have accessed prescribed safer supply. Of those, more than 10,000 were prescribed an opioid. An average of 372 new people are being connected to a prescribed safer supply each month,” Malcolmson said.
But the government is also making “historic investments” in facilities and programs to help those with addictions and mental–health challenges, she said. “We have opened hundreds of treatment beds in all areas of the province,” she said.
About two-thirds of those who have died across the province in 2022 were between the ages of 30 and 59, and 79 per cent of them were male.