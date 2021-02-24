One of two men who stole a boat from Red Wing Resort and then tried to evade by police by taking the craft across Okanagan Lake was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in jail for his part in the June 2019 caper.
Owen Big Charles, 33, pleaded guilty in provincial court to single counts of possession of stolen property and break and enter. With1 enhanced credit for time served, he had 39 days remaining on his jail term, which will be followed by two years’ probation.
The sentence was at the low range of the 10-to-12 month term that was jointly recommended by Crown and defence as part of a plea deal.
Court heard the incident was reported to police around 6 a.m. on the day in question by a homeowner on Heron Drive who watched as two men in dark clothes somehow started the engine of a Zodiac inflatable watercraft without a key – chains securing the boat to shore were also cut – and then set out east towards Naramata.
During the boat’s trip across the lake, an RCMP helicopter followed its progress and helped police on the ground catch up with the men after they landed on shore near Munson Mountain.
Mounties “were able to follow them in part because they appeared to have been dumping various items later identified as stolen,” added Vandersluys.
Discarded items included personal identification, a briefcase and ammunition.
Both men were apprehended by officers around 9 a.m. in an orchard thanks to directions from a member of the public and the RCMP aerial team, and with assistance from a police dog.
Once back at the Penticton RCMP detachment, Big Charles confessed his involvement in the boat theft.
Big Charles told police he had been “riding around at night looking for stuff to steal,” when he ran into co-accused Devon White, who had already decided to target two properties on Heron Drive, according to Vandersluys.
Big Charles also admitted “they had no escape plan, that this was all ill-considered and planned on their part,” added Vandersluys.
Defence counsel Nelson Selamaj told the court his client, who is of Indigenous descent, had a difficult childhood in Northern Alberta and quit school in Grade 11.
Big Charles was addicted to alcohol and methamphetamine at the time of the offences, and has since come to realize the impact substance abuse has had on his life, according to his lawyer.
“This is someone who’s trying,” said Selamaj.
Big Charles has at least three other cases involving 11 charges still before the courts. Those charges, which range from drug trafficking and possession of stolen property to resisting arrest and breaching court orders, arose between February and November 2020.
White, the co-accused on the boat theft, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in April 2020 to 75 days in jail.