A one-month robbery spree that spanned the Okanagan Valley has resulted in charges against a Vernon man.
Police said at least five of the eight robberies, which targeted gas stations in Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon between Oct. 18 and Nov. 14, involved the suspect telling victims he had a gun.
The investigation involved Prolific Offender Management Teams from the Penticton and Vernon RCMP detachments, plus the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section, and resulted in the Nov. 18 arrest of 37-year-old Shawn Lamouroux.
“With our local detachments’ specialized sections working together on these files, a suspect was quickly identified and within days an arrest was able to be made. This is another example of the dedication our officers have in keeping our communities safe," said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
Court records show Lamouroux is charged with eight separate counts of robbery, three of which arose on Nov. 14 in Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
He remains behind bars pending his next court appearance Dec. 15.
Anyone with information about the cases who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.