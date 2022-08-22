Following a lengthy repair to a one of Oliver’s main water pumps, the town has eased its watering restrictions.
As of Monday, the town moved from Stage 2 to less severe Stage 1 restrictions.
The change means property owners may now water for up to two hours per day on permitted days based on address: odd numbered addresses may water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, while even numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sunday
Automatically or manually controlled irrigation may only operate from 7 p.m. through 9 a.m.
Properties using canal water from a separate irrigation service for farming practices are not affected.
Food producing plants may be watered as needed and hand watering is permitted outside of the prescribed watering days.
Similar restrictions are in place across all South Okanagan communities.