Penticton hockey legend Larry Lund paid a visit to the Grade 8 students at Holy Cross school as part of their career speaker program. He talked to the students about many facets of his career and life and answered questions on everything from “What brand of stick did you use?” to “How did being a pro hockey player affect the rest of your life?”
