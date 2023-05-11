Thursday, May 11
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers present Celebrate the Fibre Arts, show opening, The Art Gallery of Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; $2, sing-a-long drop-in, 1:30-3 p.m., free
• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments and songbooks
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 12
• BCHL Fred Page Cup championship, first game in best-of-seven final, Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, $21 (adults), $19 (seniors), ages 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Bros., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Sean McCann (formerly of Great Big Sea) Sings the Great Big Songbook, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Tracy Fehr Voice Studio presents Springtime, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m., featuring joyful spring-themed music and musical theatre, accompanied by Dennis Nordlund, $20 (adults) and $10 (under 12) in advance or $22 and $12 at the door
• Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, ages 18 and older, Learn how to sew with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• French Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Eagles Lodge giveaway night, donations from the aerie and auxiliary will be presented, 6 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (May 12-18): Black Berry (14A, 122 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes); Nefarious (14A, 97 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Love Again (PG, 105 minutes); Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG, 100 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre (May 12-18): Champions; for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, May 13
• BCHL Fred Page Cup championship, second game in best-of-seven final, Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirstitx.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 40 vendors, (community market begins May 20)
• Northern Lights, presented by Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Cleland Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring Ariel Barnes and Imant Raminsh, $65 (adults), $55 (seniors), $32.50 (students), for tickets: okanagansymphony.com
• Penticton Roller Rink Night, Penticton Curling Club, 5-7 p.m., all ages, 7-10 p.m., adults only, rentals available, $15 (adults), $10 (ages 13 and under), visit: pentictonrollerskate.ca
• 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe races, Skaha Lake, races begin at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., spectators welcomed
• Pen-Hi Dry Grad Spring Craft Fair, Penticton Secondary School gymnasium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free
• The Buckleys, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, presented by Peach City Sessions with Dave and Kirby Barber, featuring Ari Neufeld, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Abra Cadabra, a tribute to the music of ABBA, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $59 ($55 for ages 18 and under), visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Naramata Arts Studio presents Art Meets Vines, Lang Vineyards, noon-4 p.m., featuring art, wine and music
• Live music with “Wendy,” Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Loco Landing Adventure Park is open for the weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.
• Heart of Wine Country Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association, featuring all 14 member wineries, each offering unique and special experiences, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Robotics dinner, silent auction, 50-50 draw fundraising event, The Barley Mill Pub, 6:30 p.m., $25, includes dinner, for more information: pentictonrobotics.ca/event
• Mother’s Day dinner featuring music with Candi, Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 40, 5 p.m., general meeting, 11 a.m., meat draw, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day
• Malicious Monster Truck Tour, Penticton Speedway, free shuttle running from Wholesale Club parking lot, for tickets and other information visit: pentictonspeedway.com
• 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe races, Skaha Lake, mass start at 10 a.m., spectators welcomed
• Mother’s Day Brunch, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., to reserve: 250-493-8221
• Mother’s Day at Theo’s Restaurant, a local tradition for decades, doors open at 11:30 a.m.
• Mother’s Day Tea over the Okanagan, Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures presents Mother’s Day kayak brunch tour, noon, for details and to reserve: info@hoodooadventures.ca
• Mother’s Day at The Barley Mill, all day, featuring all-day daw prizes from Melt Mineral Spa and La Crème
• Mother’s Day Drag and Burlesque Brunch, Slackwater Brewing, featuring Freda Whales, 11 a.m., $25, for tickets: freidawhales.com
• The Mom Market at District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., featuring 16 local vendors in the centre plaza
• Mother’s Day Walk for Peace 40th anniversary, Haynes Park in Osoyoos, 1 p.m., event on the Osoyoos/Oroville border begins at 2 p.m., for more information phone: 250-499-5417
• Live music, The Darylectones, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Gord’s Place featuring Gord McLaren and Friends, The Barking Parrot, 4-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, a new weekly event, every Sunday, no cover
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Three-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Ruby Blues Winery Happy Hour party, Ruby Blues Winery, 917 Naramata Road, 3:30 p.m., $20, featuring entertainment by Black of Hearts and one free glass of wine or beer, available by phone 250-276-5311
• Heart of Wine Country Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association, featuring all 14 member wineries, each offering unique and special experiences, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Loco Landing Adventure Park is open this weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 15
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA
• Radio station looking for volunteers for new show, Local Matters, Okanagan College, 583 Duncan Ave. W., 7-9 p.m., presented by CFUZ 92.9 FM, for more information: localmatters@cfuz.ca
• South Okanagan Loss Society, drop-in support group for those struggling with the loss of a loved one, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m., for more information call 250-488-1320 or email: sols.penticton@gmail.com
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Yam Yakkers, a knitting and crochet group, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-3 p.m.
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Mat yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Cornhole League, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m., free to play, teams of two
• Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., to watch meeting live: penticton.ca
• Open Mic, with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage, find out where Cherryland is, see some beautiful flat-top homes, learn about the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a..-5 p.m., by donation (suggested at $2)
• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; Fibre arts, 1-3 p.m.
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
• The Local Group and Bobby Dove, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for more details call Gail 250-488-7455
• EZ line dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., beginner line dance, 3 p.m.