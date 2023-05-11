Happy Mother's Day

This editorial cartoon was provided courtesy of Cagle Cartoons and was included in the Thursday, May 11, 2023 print edition of The Penticton Herald on Page A4.

 Cagle Cartoons

Thursday, May 11

• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers present Celebrate the Fibre Arts, show opening, The Art Gallery of Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; $2, sing-a-long drop-in, 1:30-3 p.m., free

• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments and songbooks

• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 12

• BCHL Fred Page Cup championship, first game in best-of-seven final, Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, $21 (adults), $19 (seniors), ages 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Bros., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Sean McCann (formerly of Great Big Sea) Sings the Great Big Songbook, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca

• Tracy Fehr Voice Studio presents Springtime, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m., featuring joyful spring-themed music and musical theatre, accompanied by Dennis Nordlund, $20 (adults) and $10 (under 12) in advance or $22 and $12 at the door

• Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012

• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, ages 18 and older, Learn how to sew with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• French Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.

• Penticton Eagles Lodge giveaway night, donations from the aerie and auxiliary will be presented, 6 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m.

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (May 12-18): Black Berry (14A, 122 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes); Nefarious (14A, 97 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Love Again (PG, 105 minutes); Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG, 100 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre (May 12-18): Champions; for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca

Saturday, May 13

• BCHL Fred Page Cup championship, second game in best-of-seven final, Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirstitx.ca

• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 40 vendors, (community market begins May 20)

• Northern Lights, presented by Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Cleland Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring Ariel Barnes and Imant Raminsh, $65 (adults), $55 (seniors), $32.50 (students), for tickets: okanagansymphony.com

• Penticton Roller Rink Night, Penticton Curling Club, 5-7 p.m., all ages, 7-10 p.m., adults only, rentals available, $15 (adults), $10 (ages 13 and under), visit: pentictonrollerskate.ca

• 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe races, Skaha Lake, races begin at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., spectators welcomed

• Pen-Hi Dry Grad Spring Craft Fair, Penticton Secondary School gymnasium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free

• The Buckleys, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, presented by Peach City Sessions with Dave and Kirby Barber, featuring Ari Neufeld, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Abra Cadabra, a tribute to the music of ABBA, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $59 ($55 for ages 18 and under), visit: venablestheatre.ca

• Naramata Arts Studio presents Art Meets Vines, Lang Vineyards, noon-4 p.m., featuring art, wine and music

• Live music with “Wendy,” Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.

• Loco Landing Adventure Park is open for the weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.

• Heart of Wine Country Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association, featuring all 14 member wineries, each offering unique and special experiences, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Penticton Robotics dinner, silent auction, 50-50 draw fundraising event, The Barley Mill Pub, 6:30 p.m., $25, includes dinner, for more information: pentictonrobotics.ca/event

• Mother’s Day dinner featuring music with Candi, Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 40, 5 p.m., general meeting, 11 a.m., meat draw, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

• Mother’s Day

• Malicious Monster Truck Tour, Penticton Speedway, free shuttle running from Wholesale Club parking lot, for tickets and other information visit: pentictonspeedway.com

• 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe races, Skaha Lake, mass start at 10 a.m., spectators welcomed

• Mother’s Day Brunch, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., to reserve: 250-493-8221

• Mother’s Day at Theo’s Restaurant, a local tradition for decades, doors open at 11:30 a.m.

• Mother’s Day Tea over the Okanagan, Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Hoodoo Adventures presents Mother’s Day kayak brunch tour, noon, for details and to reserve: info@hoodooadventures.ca

• Mother’s Day at The Barley Mill, all day, featuring all-day daw prizes from Melt Mineral Spa and La Crème

• Mother’s Day Drag and Burlesque Brunch, Slackwater Brewing, featuring Freda Whales, 11 a.m., $25, for tickets: freidawhales.com

• The Mom Market at District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., featuring 16 local vendors in the centre plaza

• Mother’s Day Walk for Peace 40th anniversary, Haynes Park in Osoyoos, 1 p.m., event on the Osoyoos/Oroville border begins at 2 p.m., for more information phone: 250-499-5417

• Live music, The Darylectones, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover

• Gord’s Place featuring Gord McLaren and Friends, The Barking Parrot, 4-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, a new weekly event, every Sunday, no cover

• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness

• BC-SPCA Flea Market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Three-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.

• Ruby Blues Winery Happy Hour party, Ruby Blues Winery, 917 Naramata Road, 3:30 p.m., $20, featuring entertainment by Black of Hearts and one free glass of wine or beer, available by phone 250-276-5311

• Heart of Wine Country Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association, featuring all 14 member wineries, each offering unique and special experiences, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Loco Landing Adventure Park is open this weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA

• Radio station looking for volunteers for new show, Local Matters, Okanagan College, 583 Duncan Ave. W., 7-9 p.m., presented by CFUZ 92.9 FM, for more information: localmatters@cfuz.ca

• South Okanagan Loss Society, drop-in support group for those struggling with the loss of a loved one, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m., for more information call 250-488-1320 or email: sols.penticton@gmail.com

• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Yam Yakkers, a knitting and crochet group, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-3 p.m.

• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.

• Mat yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.

• Cornhole League, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m., free to play, teams of two

• Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., to watch meeting live: penticton.ca

• Open Mic, with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.

• Now showing at the Penticton Museum: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage, find out where Cherryland is, see some beautiful flat-top homes, learn about the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a..-5 p.m., by donation (suggested at $2)

• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; Fibre arts, 1-3 p.m.

• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.

• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

• The Local Group and Bobby Dove, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for more details call Gail 250-488-7455

• EZ line dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., beginner line dance, 3 p.m.

Recommended for you