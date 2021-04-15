Tablet computers for elected officials, a new HVAC system for head office and extra staff are all in the cards for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen thanks to a $400,000 windfall from the B.C. government.
After receiving an initial COVID-19 relief grant of $700,000 last year, the RDOS learned in March it has another $404,000 coming to it.
The money has to be used this year, but because the RDOS budget is already set, staff recommended spending the cash on goods and services instead of tax relief. RDOS directors wasted no time on Thursday approving the plan.
“It’s not just a slush fund,” noted RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell.
“It was intended that local governments use that money in order to compensate for additional expenses caused by COVID.”
The biggest expenditures are:
– $152,400 for additional help and advertising in the planning department, which is adjusting to new forms of public consultation in the pandemic and dealing with increased construction activity
– $95,000 for a new HVAC system inside head office at 101 Martin St. to improve ventilation
– $50,000 for extra bylaw and administrative staff to clear a backlog of work mostly related to enforcement of health restrictions
– $44,000 to purchase 22 new tablets required for new agenda-management software
– $30,000 to boost the wood-chipping budget at Campbell Mountain landfill, ostensibly to help protect air quality
– $15,000 for employee wellness programs
Directors approved the plan without any changes, although some argued in favour of keeping a bit of the money in the bank for a rainy day or spending more to install RDOS-branded signage and bulletin boards in rural areas.
The latest round of funding totalled $10 million for 28 regional districts across the province. An initial round of funding last year sent $700,000 to the RDOS, which inserted it into the 2021 budget to reduce taxes in rural areas.