In another troubling sign of the times, a Penticton RV dealership that’s been hammered by property crime has received special permission to erect a security fence.
Midtown RV at 310 Industrial Pl. this week obtained a development variance permit from council required to put up a black, wrought-iron fence around the entire 400-metre perimeter of the property.
“With the damages that have been occurring to our brand-new RV inventory, our customer units here for repair and to the property itself, it has become apparent we need additional measures to help protect our property,” wrote the dealership in a letter to council.
“We have added a state-of-the-art camera system, motion detection, automated audible warnings and multiple nightly security patrols. However, this has not slowed nor deterred the intrusions or damages.”
Midtown RV believes it’s simply become easy prey for transients in the area: “With the homeless having multiple encampments by Ellis Creek, which is across the street, they are nightly looking for items to use, pawn or sell. Due to the open nature of our lot, we have become an easy target.”
The letter, which described the fence as an “elegant solution” to the problem, concludes by noting “the legal challenges we are facing due to this damage to our clients’ units does not paint Midtown RV nor the city of Penticton in the best light.”
The fence is to be 1.8 metres all the way around with a pair of gates. The variance was required because the zoning bylaw limits fence heights on that site to just 1.2 m along the front yard.
“I also think this is a much, much larger issue in that area. I’ve talked to other business owners and people who work in the government building there and it is not safe there anymore,” said Coun. Helena Konanz.
“As a council, we need to take responsibility for that – and we are, with the hiring of bylaw and RCMP – and as spring approaches we need to focus on that area and make sure encampments aren’t built there.”