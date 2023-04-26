Penticton is one of six cities around the B.C. where rallies are planned Thursday to draw attention to unrelenting concerns about public safety in the province.
The event is set for noon at Riverside Park.
The broader initiative, dubbed “Enough Is Enough,” was created by an anti-crime group in Nanaimo and picked up by counterparts in other communities.
Clean Streets Penticton is the local organizer and is expecting a brief, peaceful gathering to lend support to the cause.
“We in Penticton are strong, caring, supportive community members, but we are tired. Enough is enough!” said the group in a statement.
“We can no longer feel at ease or comfortable in our once beautiful city because rampant crime has left us feeling victimized, pervasive evidence of homelessness has resulted in each of us feeling hopeless and vulnerable, and the constant reminder that substance use and mental health issues are a significant and prevalent part of our day to day life has created a fear bordering on panic that we will not be able to effectively address the needs of our population.”
Clean Streets Penticton landed on the public radar in early 2022. The group’s Facebook page mainly serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Its 4,400 members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
Its statement goes on to note Penticton’s problems aren’t unique to this part of the B.C. or Canada, so it’s clear the provincial and federal governments must act.
“It needs to start with judicial reforms that allow our authorities the ability to provide consequences for illegal behaviour, to provide housing options for those directly in need and to provide treatment on an urgent and sometimes mandated basis,” added the statement.
The other rallies are planned in Dawson Creek, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo and Victoria on the lawn of the Legislature.
Earlier this week, the B.C. Prosecution Service released seven weeks of data in response to a directive issued last year by the provincial government to ask the courts to detain repeat violent offenders until trial.
It shows only about a quarter of repeat offenders were kept in custody until their trial for violent offences, the service said.
The B.C. Prosecution Service said in a statement it would be unreasonable to assume policy changes for its prosecutors alone would produce any outcome during a bail hearing.
"In applying the (BCPS) bail policy to any particular case, Crown counsel are still bound by the governing federal law under the Criminal Code," it said in the statement.
With files from The Canadian Press