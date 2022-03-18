An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer is being heralded as a hero.
According to police, the officer was quick to act when he observed a man conceal items at a local business.
On March 12 at 12:20 p.m., the off-duty officer caught a 26-year old man red-handed shoplifting at a business in the 2600-block of Skaha Lake Road in Penticton. The officer observed the man to be stuffing his jacket with products and arrested him on the spot.
“Our officers not only work in the community, but they live here too,” said Supt. Brian Hunter, Officer In Charge of Penticton RCMP in a statement. “I am proud to work with so many great officers who are committed to keeping their own hometown safe.
“Police officers are always “on-duty” and can respond to crimes in progress in a number of different ways, like stepping in and identifying themselves or calling 911 to be the best possible witness.”