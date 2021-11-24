Now that elected officials have signed off on a $5.8-million plan to repair and upgrade a 2.6-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road in rural Summerland, it’s up to the public to decide if it’s worth funding.
The plan approved unanimously by council at its meeting this week will focus on a 1.5-km stretch between Harris Road and Gartrell Road. Work will include replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
The cost is estimated at $3.4 million. Another $2 million is required for upstream works related to the water separation aspect of the project, while another $400,000 has been earmarked to repave Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street.
That additional one-kilometre section was initially flagged for the same complete upgrade as the section between Gartrell Road and Hillborn Street at an additional cost of $2 million, which was too steep for a majority of council.
“We can save $2 million for other things, the only sacrifice being that the road, which doesn’t get a great deal of traffic, will eventually deteriorate to where we want to do something with it again, and maybe that’s when we’ll do the replacement of the (water) lines 10 or 15 years from now,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
Other argued in favour of doing the whole project as envisioned and all at once.
“This project has been on our minds for a long, long time…. I understand the need to save money as well, but I really am uncomfortable doing Band-Aid solutions,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.
“It’s a good debt financing rate right now, then it will be done and we don’t have to worry about it again.”
Council opted to fund the work through borrowing, rather than pulling from reserves or cancelling other capital projects.
Public assent will be required, however, and the district is expected to seek it through an alternate approval process under which 10% of registered voters would have to express an objection in order to trigger a full referendum or have council reconsider.
District staff were also instructed to continue applying for grants for the project, which has been on the books since at least 2017 but failed to attract investments from senior levels of government.
It’s hoped that focusing on the cycling and water elements of the project will prove a more successful approach.
Council heard that separating the water system in that area could save as much as five million litres of drinking water annually, representing about 7% of the Summerland water treatment plant’s capacity.