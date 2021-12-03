In light of the devastation brought on by flooding in B.C., the federal government should waive a requirement for municipalities to open their chequebooks before receiving disaster assistance, says the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Richard Cannings raised the issue in Question Period this week in Ottawa, following conversations with the mayor Princeton.
“He’s deeply concerned that his community won’t be able to rebuild under traditional disaster funding, which forces municipalities to pay 20%. A $10-million restoration would cost Princeton $2 million, a bill they would struggle to repay,” said Cannings.
The MP called on Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to commit to reducing or waiving the 20% requirement.
In response, Blair skated around Cannings’ request, but noted the federal government has agreed to strike a joint committee with the provincial government and Indigenous leaders to oversee the rebuild, and municipal leaders will have a “critical part” in that work.
“We know there’s a great deal of work to do and we are prepared to be there for the people of British Columbia as they recover and build from these devastating floods,” said Blair.
Cannings and the NDP have used the B.C. floods to help amplify their calls for the federal government to act on climate change and ensure climate resilience is prime a consideration in reconstruction efforts.