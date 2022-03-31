With the spring job market heating up, Okanagan College is staging a career fair at its Penticton campus next week.
The event, set to run 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, will he held in the Centre of Excellence.
Students and community members can connect with employers in industries such as hospitality, food, wine, tourism, administration, recreation, corrections, early childhood education and more.
Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend. Parking, food and give-away bags will be provided free to attendees. Proof of vaccination will be required according to provincial health orders.
The event will also serve as a food drive for the Penticton Campus Harbour Food Bank, which helps address food insecurity amongst students. Employers are donating non-perishable food items and community members are welcome to bring an item to donate as well.