Interior Health has launched a new service that will send toxic drug alerts via text message to users’ smartphones.
The service, which is the first of its kind in B.C., went live Tuesday,
“Timely and targeted information regarding the current drug supply is vital when we are seeing the toxicity of illicit drugs increase at an alarming rate. Alerts will help people make better informed decisions and ultimately help reduce harms, including overdose and death, from poisoned drugs,” said Jessica Bridgeman, Interior Health’s sexual health and harm reduction manager, in a press release.
People who use drugs, those who support them, and community members are encouraged to opt-in for toxic drug alerts by texting the keyword JOIN to 253787. They will receive toxic drug and drug poisoning alerts and, in the future, public health alerts, such as COVID-19 related information.
To further help keep communities safe, subscribers can anonymously submit information relating to toxic drugs or drug poisonings via text using the keyword OD.
Other health authorities around B.C. are expected to join the program this summer. It’s based on a pilot project that’s been underway in Vancouver Coastal Health since 2015.
At least 93 people died of drug overdoses in the IH region during just the first three months of 2022, according to the BC Coroners Service. That put the region on pace to match the record-setting death toll of 372 seen in 2021.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in approximately 85% of victims.