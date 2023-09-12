Grandmothers for Africa will take a look at part of a different continent for their second Travel Night fundraiser coming up on Sept. 30.
Local woman Merle Kindred, who did volunteer wok with a non-government organization in Guyana in 2017 and 2018, will share insights and present photos and videos from her trips to the South American country.
“Explore one of the richest, ecologically diverse destinations on the planet in wooden boats, dugout canoes and on dirt paths,” said organizers in a press release.
Travel Night goes Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-8:30 p.m., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton, 1370 Church St.
The fare is a $10 minimum donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation on behalf of their Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign. A tax receipt will be given for donations of more than $20.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.