Acting editor’s note: This is the seventh candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: Pentictonlazer2021@hotmail.com
A retired Mountie is looking for a new challenge and hopes to continue to serve the public – this time as a Penticton city councillor.
Kate Hansen, 54, is one of 10 candidates running in the June 19 byelection for a single seat previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
Hansen, who spent 29 years as a member of the RCMP, grew up in Penticton and moved back to her hometown five years ago.
“My family has been living in Penticton for over 100 years,” noted Hansen.
Outside her work as a police officer, Hansen was an active member of the Catholic Parishes of Penticton and has been a long-time member of the Penticton Rotary Club.
While she doesn’t have any previous political experience, Hansen said her work ethic and life experiences have provided her with the skills needed to become an effective councillor.
Public safety has been a big part of her life as a police officer and that will remain a priority should she be elected.
“I want to ensure that Penticton remains a safe, modern city, while maintaining its small- town charm,” she said.
“There is a perception that Penticton is unsafe, with citizens greatly concerned about homelessness, addictions and an increase in property crime.
“Based on my professional experience, and as a long-time resident of Penticton, I personally have seen many concerning changes taking place. I want to help change the picture. I would love the opportunity to make a difference in my hometown.”
Hansen said she believes in open communication, forward thinking and intelligence-led decision making.
Outside of public safety, she sees housing affordability, jobs and supports for those with addictions and mental health issues as priorities in Penticton.