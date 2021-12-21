Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in West Kelowna.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Barona Beach Resort on Pritchard Drive (above). West Kelowna RCMP said it appears this wasn’t a random incident. Police had the area taped off as they investigated the scene. The victims were treated at Kelowna General Hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, those who were in the area, and those who may have dashcam footage to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.