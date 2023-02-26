Early bird tickets are now on sale for the First annual 3Nigmatic Music Fest, a two-day event that will be held in both Penticton and Kelowna.
The event begins Friday, April 7 at Clancy’s Pub and Grill in Penticton at 6 p.m. and will include sets by Our Last Crusade, Dead Rights, Storm the Empire, Blood of the Phoenix, Quasicosm, The Flannel Contact, The Cavernous, Karman Craft and Dirty Audio Machine.
The second night will be held at Runaways Lounge in Kelowna and will include Planet Killer, Our Last Crusade, Storm the Empire, Traceless Dimensions, Old Guard, Nomad, Evereal and Deadrights.
Early bird tickets are available from the venues for $30 per night or $50 for both nights. This pricing is available until April 6.
For additional details email: enigmaticmusicfestival@gmail.com