The Society for the Preservation of Naramata Bench (“The Society”) urges residents and business owners to participate in the City’s Shape Your City Penticton consultation process that is taking place until July 2, 2022.
During the consultation, residents will be asked their views on developer, Canadian Horizon’s proposal to create 112 lots which could lead to 224 new homes on the Naramata Bench by way of a new zoning classification called Country Residential Cluster. The new zoning classification is not part of the Official Community Plan. The Society continues to believe that the risks posed by Canadian Horizons’ proposal conflict with the vision for sustainable growth across Penticton.
“While this is a new proposal from Canadian Horizons, it presents the same significant challenges. As a Society, we want to say yes to sustainable, thoughtful, environmentally sound development of the Naramata Bench. And that means saying NO, once again, to the highly risky proposal from Canadian Horizons and reconsidering a more appropriate land use for this area in future community plans” said David Kozier, member of Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench.
The Society commends City Staff for stating in their May 17, 2022 report to Council that “it is likely that the OCP land use designations that exist do not reflect what the community envisions for the future.” The Society agrees and urges residents to participate in the consultation. Residents must speak up to both preserve the Naramata Bench and protect all Penticton taxpayers from the risks proposed by urbanizing an agricultural area.
The Society asks that residents consider the following questions and let their views be known.
In May 2022 the City of Penticton declared a climate emergency. At a time of floods, fires and an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, how can it make sense to create hundreds of car dependent homes in an agricultural community? What about the significant environmental damage caused by clearcutting acres of forest land to build homes, while displacing elk and other wildlife?
How can the Naramata Road and Reservoir Road handle hundreds of new vehicles a day? We can expect many of these additional cars on the road will be used to make multiple daily trips given the lack of local amenities on Spiller Road. In the short term we can expect Kelowna-style congestion. Longer term, we risk millions of taxpayer dollars being required to build a second road access to Spiller.
Why should taxpayers and the City of Penticton be on the hook for significant future costs related to the development? In it’s report to Council, City Staff focus on revenue associated with the potential development. We urge you to ask about the costs and you will see that they quickly add up – for example:
The taxpayer risks significant legal costs. Look no further than the Outlook housing development in Naramata to see the millions of dollars in water damage, lawsuits and repairs that can easily occur from hillside development. The close proximity of so many homes next to a landfill is asking for trouble.
The taxpayer will incur the additional costs of operating, maintaining, and upgrading sewer, water and road infrastructure located at an impractical and costly distance from existing services as well as ongoing garbage collection and snow removal.
David Kozier adds, “These are just a few of the many questions we have related to Canadian Horizons’ latest attempt to urbanize and jeopardize the Naramata Bench. If Canadian Horizons is allowed to proceed, we will be paying the price for generations. Please join us and speak up to ensure that the people of Penticton shape the future of our city, not developers.”
The Society asks residents to review the detailed concerns presented on its website www.preservenaramatabench.com and by providing feedback at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and attending one of the in-person or virtual events. The first in person event is scheduled for Saturday June 18 at Uplands Elementary School, 10 am – noon.
For more information on why the Society for Preservation of the Naramata Bench is strongly opposed to Canadian Horizons visit our website www.preservenaramatabench.com.