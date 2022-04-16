Two men were stabbed during a fight in downtown Kelowna Friday morning.
Police say officers on patrol saw the fight happening about 3 a.m. in an alley south of the fire hall on Water Street.
The Mounties intervened and discovered two men, aged 26 and 28, had been stabbed. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
“It is unknown at this time, what led up to this act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP. Witnesses are asked to call the RCMP’s general investigations section at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-21659.