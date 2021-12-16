At least Penticton is consistent.
There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton during the week of Dec. 5-11, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That compares to 15 new cases the week prior and 18 new cases the week before that.
Summerland rebounded to seven new cases, up from four the week prior.
There were two new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos last week, up from one a week prior, and three in Keremeos, which recorded none the week prior.
To the north, Vernon recorded 46 new cases, up from 29, while the Central Okanagan saw 145 new cases, down from 156.
Just three cases of the new Omicron variant of concern had been detected across the entire Interior Health region as of Wednesday.
And as of Thursday, there were four local schools listed in a public database of potential exposures maintained by Interior Health.
The four facilities were: Uplands Elementary, possible exposure dates of Dec. 2-3; Penticton Secondary, Dec. 2; Giant’s Head Elementary, Dec. 3, 6; and Summerland Middle, Dec. 6, 10.
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.
Meanwhile, 86% of Penticton and 85% of Summerland residents over the age of 12 had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the BCCDC. The figure stood at 87% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 79% in Keremeos.
The provincial average is 89%.