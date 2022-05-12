June has been proclaimed as Pride Month in Oliver.
Council voted unanimously this week to mark the occasion at the request of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.
“We were overjoyed when you made a public acknowledgement last year and we welcome you to acknowledge and celebrate your local 2SLGBTQIA+ community again this year in the month of June and demonstrate the inclusiveness of Oliver,” the society wrote in a letter to council.
The letter also noted the availability of by-donation Pride Swag Bags containing stickers and flags that can be displayed in reception spaces and offices. To request a bag, email info@sospride.ca or call 250-328-3996.
Oliver will also raise a rainbow flag outside town hall on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
First celebrated in 2004, it marks the day in 1990 when the World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder, and is meant to draw attention to the violence and discrimination suffered by people in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.