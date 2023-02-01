Barring the unexpected, Summerland Secondary School’s new gymnasium will be open on or before July 15, 2024.
Okanagan Skaha School District 67 trustees were given a brief update near the conclusion of Monday night’s public meeting.
There were originally 11 applications from companies interested in the project. From there, it was whittled down to four bids, one from a Kelowna company and three others from outside the valley.
The RFP tendering process
continues until March, secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said, with construction beginning in April.