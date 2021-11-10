The name of the first man from Kelowna to die in a war is inscribed on a plastic white cross in City Park.
It’s also etched onto the surface of Stone No. 8B on the Ploegsteert Memorial, 12 kilometres south of Ypres, Belgium.
Arnold Henry Parnell Errington’s name appears on the imposing memorial alongside that of 11,385 other soldiers from British and South African forces who died in the First World War and who have no known grave.
The annual Field of Crosses display, unveiled this week in City Park, has crosses with the names of 227 men from Kelowna who died in the First World War, Second World War, and Korean War.
The crosses are arranged alphabetically rather than chronologically, so there is nothing on Errington’s marker to indicate he was the first man from Kelowna to die in the First World War.
The fact that his remains were never recovered and buried in a cemetery was not unusual for the First World War, given the nature of combat, says Keith Boehmer of the Okanagan Military Museum.
“With trench warfare, many soldiers would have been killed but their remains never recovered,” Boehmer said in an interview.
As many as 50 of the 133 men from Kelowna who died in the First World are not buried in marked graves, Boehmer estimated, based on his long review of military records.
Errington was born in England in 1885, the oldest of three children to Lt.-Col Francis Henry Launcelot Errington and Hon. Louisa Anna Maria Parnell. By the time the First World War started in 1914, Errington was farming in East Kelowna. He was the volunteer manager for the Kelowna Regatta.
Errington was 29 when he returned to England and enlisted. He was assigned to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.
In his letters to friends in Kelowna, some of which were published in this newspaper, Errington provided graphic descriptions of the war.
“As we advance through the villages just abandoned by the Germans the sights are very sad, such utterly wanton destruction of furniture, livestock, etc., the churches and buildings ruined,” he wrote. “We made an attack across the open at dusk one day and were raked all over with rifle fire, shrapnel, and shells, just like hail. It was very warm work.”
Errington was killed Nov. 30, 1914.