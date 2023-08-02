Amidst a smoky summer backdrop, Cannery Brewing has released the latest edition of an annual offering that sends partial proceeds to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Fund.
The timing of the new Wildfire Dark Lager is eery, with B.C. this past weekend recording its second death of a wildland firefighter so far this season.
"Our Wildfire started out as a one-time limited release beer, but due to ongoing requests, it has now become an almost annual tradition,” said Cannery co-owner Ian Dyck in a press release.
“As we have with each batch of Wildfire beer over the past 10-plus years, we are honoured that this fundraising beer helps support the very important work of the CFFF. Those that fight these fires are putting themselves in danger every single day to keep us all safe. The CFFF works hard to honour and remember those that have died in the line of duty and to support their families."
“The proceeds have gone towards the CFFF’s goals to honour, remember and support those Canadian firefighters that have died in the line of duty and their families,” said CFFF ambassador Wayne Jasper in the release.
“We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone at Cannery Brewing for their ongoing support."
Cannery Brewing co-owner Patt Dyck said the donations have totalled approximately $6,000 over the past five years.
The label was designed by local artist Skyler Punnett. The beer inside is described as a “light, refreshing North American Lager with additional flavour and complexity from a darker malted barley.”
Wildfire Dark Lager is available at Cannery Brewing in downtown Penticton, and at select private liquor stores in B.C. and Alberta.
A 25-year-old man from Ontario died last weekend while working as a contract firefighter on the Donnie Creek blaze in northern B.C.
Earlier this month, 19-year-old Devyn Gale, a member of the BC Wildfire Service, died on the job near Revelstoke. Hers was the first wildland firefighter’s death in the province since 2015.
Two others have died in other parts of Canada while fighting wildfires so far this year, already the worst on record in terms of area burned.