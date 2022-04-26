Construction activity cooled off just a bit last month in Summerland.
Staff at municipal hall in March issued 13 building permits for work valued at $1.6 million, according to data presented to council at its meeting Monday.
“This is a bit of a slowdown from February – February was actually quite a significant amount of growth and we had $4.4 million in construction value – but overall over the past three months of 2022, we’re ahead of the average for the past four years,” said Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services.
Through the first quarter of 2022, Summerland issued a total of 203 permits for projects valued at $10.5 million. That’s the highest first quarter on record since 2019, when construction values reached $17.2 million.