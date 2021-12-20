An Australian man living in Kelowna has admitted to offences under the war crimes section of the Criminal Code of Canada.
RCMP said Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 in BC provincial court to willful promotion of hatred as well as uttering threats to cause death, charges that were laid in connection with a criminal investigation dubbed “Project Arrow.”
He will be sentenced Jan. 17, 2022.
Insp. François Courtemanche, who’s in charge of the RCMP War Crimes Section, said police officers and civilian employees had to review very graphic material as part of the investigation.
“Their collective efforts have combined to send a message that the willful promotion of hatred and propagation of intolerance is not accepted in Canada, and I am hopeful that this early resolution will provide some closure and peace to the victims,” he said.
Police launched their investigation in June 2020, after a complaint came through the Department of Justice under Canada’s War Crimes Program. Ngoie-Ntombe was arrested that same month when officers executed a search warrant at a Kelowna home. They also seized electronic devices.
“The complaint related to videos circulating online in which a man was alleged to have uttered threats towards people living in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” police said this past May.
Ngoie-Ntombe told CBC earlier this year that he was only exercising his right to free speech.
“My wife, she’s Canadian, we have six children who are born here. The police, they came to my place, they took everything from us in the middle of the pandemic. They took even our six children’s passports, they took the birth certificates. Canada abused me,” he said.
“There’s not freedom of speech in Canada. You cannot say what you want to say.”
Ngoie-Ntombe’s Facebook and YouTube pages remain online.
RCMP officers both nationally and in Kelowna, as well as RCMP Liaison Officers in the United States, South Africa and Kenya collaborated on the case.
“The Department of Justice, Canada Border Services Agency, FINTRAC, the FBI and the Australian Federal Police were also invaluable partners in this investigation,” said Courtemanche at the time.
Canada’s War Crimes Program is intended to prevent Canada from being a safe haven for promoting hatred around the world, and keeping people from using Canada as the launching point to distribute messages of hate and promoting violence against marginalized ethnic groups anywhere.