Democracy can be expensive.
Penticton City Council set the guidelines for its June 19 byelection and with it comes a price tag of $174,000.
Penticton residents will go to the polls to choose a replacement on council for Jake Kimberley who, sadly, was unable to complete his four-year term due to medical issues.
Advance voting takes place June 9, June 12 and June 16, most likely at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. There will also be an option for mail-in ballots.
Election day is Saturday, June 19.
Nomination packages are now available for pick up at City Hall. The nomination period is May 4-14.
Due to COVID-19, specific guidelines must be followed which will include plexiglass barriers, additional staffing and polling locations, personal-protection equipment and extra hand sanitizer and cleaning protocols.
On Wednesday, Council unanimously approved Angie Colison as chief electoral officer and Laurie Darcus as her deputy.
“We have two very capable people taking care of the election, we don’t have anything to worry about,” Mayor John Vassilaki said.
Darcus headed the 2018 municipal election which went off without a hitch — a far contrast from 2014 when there was only one polling station, no rotating ballot box for seniors and waits of up to two hours. One city staffer, requesting anonymity, later described the day as “a disaster.”
While the final outcomes were never questioned, the procedures which prevented many people from casting a vote were a dark cloud over democracy.
The $174,000 figure appears high because, during the recent provincial election where the mayor of Summerland was a candidate, the figure of $35,000 was often quoted — the amount future MLA Dan Ashton donated to the City of Penticton after he resigned as mayor in 2013 to seek higher office.
Vassilaki said by today's figures it costs far more than $35,000 for a byelection noting $41,000 in additional costs due to COVID-19 protocols.
In an interview following Wednesday’s meeting, chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk said the 2021 figure also takes staff time into account.
Van Dyk further said that council wants to assure a safe election as well as plenty of opportunities for the public to engage in the process.
“Democracy and community engagement are very important to the people of Penticton,” van Dyk said.
Several corners were cut during the most recent byelection back in 2013 which saw Garry Litke elected mayor and Katie Robinson as a councillor.
Vassilaki said he anticipates a strong turnout this time around.
