Public landmarks across the Okanagan and the rest of the province will be bathed in blue this coming Monday, Feb. 22, to help celebrate Girl Guides of Canada.
Guiding Lights Across BC coincides with annual World Thinking Day, which celebrates the youth service group’s founding.
“Our Girl Guide members light up their communities all year round through leadership, community service, and efforts to create a better world, by girls. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, thousands of B.C. girls have stayed connected with online Girl Guide meetings, live virtual events, and safe outdoor activities,” Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner of the Girl Guides of Canada, said in a press release.
“Now more than ever, it's important for girls to develop relationships and make connections in their community. Guiding Lights Across BC is an exciting opportunity to celebrate how girls have kept their guiding lights shining bright in unprecedented times.”
Girl Guides will light up their homes in blue Monday, alongside local landmarks like Kelowna Tourism Centre, Centennial Way in Peachland, the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton and Armstrong’s Station Park.
Elsewhere in the province, BC Place, Science World, the provincial legislature and even Mr. PG are switching to blue for the occasion.