The Glenmore area of Kelowna has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, new figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show.
In the last week of December, Glenmore had 54 cases per 100,000 of population, more than double the level of a week earlier.
All areas of the Central Okanagan have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, the BC CDC says.
After Glenmore, the highest case rates currently are in Okanagan Mission (38 per 100,000), Rutland (35 per 100,000), and downtown Kelowna (26 per 100,000).
Current case rates in the Central Okanagan are now shown in the darkest shade used by the BC CDC on interactive online maps to indicate the speed at which the disease is being transmitted in different areas of the province.
In both Vernon and Penticton, the case rate is 24 per 100,000 of population.
Areas of the Okanagan that have had high COVID-19 cases recently have current case counts below those seen in the Kelowna area. For example, the rate in Lumby is 19 cases per 100,000 of population.
The Kelowna area has some of the region’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rates. While being vaccinated against the disease does not ensure a person will not become infected, their chances of winding up in hospital are much less than is the case for unvaccinated people.
Adjusting for age, an unvaccinated person in B.C. is 27 times more likely than a fully vaccinated person to require hospitalization after testing positive for COVID-19, the BC CDC says.