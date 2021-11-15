Good grief. If there is such a thing, the South Okanagan Loss Society can help you find it.
The group, which has spent the past few years quietly building up capacity, is hosting a bit of a coming-out party today to coincide with National Grief and Bereavement Day in Canada.
Volunteers will be staffing a table today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, where visitors can learn what SOLS offers.
The non-profit formed to provide a community-based, collaborative approach to grief services for people from all walks of life, and picks up on the work of the Penticton Bereavement Centre, which folded several years ago.
SOLS is volunteer-run and operates a variety of programs for people working through loss, ranging from personal counselling and support groups to workshops and check-ins.
Access to all of the services starts with one phone call, and SOLS chair Max Uhlemann encourages everyone going through a loss to consider reaching out.
“Initially, the reaction when someone loses a significant other is often for a lot of people they’ll pull back and turn inward. That’s OK and reasonable and sensible for a period, but at some point it’s important to re-engage with the community and others to explore the loss – the meaning of it and what has to adjust in their lives so they can move forward,” said Uhlemann, a retired clinical psychologist.
“And, often times, talking with someone who is knowledgeable about loss and grief might help them to find their own personal way to move forward and restructure or rebuild or develop a life without that person in their life.”
SOLS volunteers undergo 21 hours of training before they even pick up a phone and are all supervised by professionals.
In the past year, 50 people have received counselling through SOLS, while dozens more have attended various support groups.
The non-profit has been bumping along with grants, primarily from the City of Penticton and Valley First Credit Union but is always on the lookout for new funding sources, partnerships and low-cost room rentals.
Uhlemann said another challenge SOLS faces is helping people see death — and grief — as a natural part of life.
“I see it as so important to normalize loss. People often do not realize what they’re going through or understand the process, and they often think they’re going crazy or have a serious medical problem, whereas they’re dealing with a major hit in their lives and they don’t understand the magnitude of the impact,” explained Uhlemann,
“They need some support and education, and most people can move on. Some get stuck and need a lot of help, but most people with a little education and support can take the ball and run with it. And it’s rewarding to see that happen —really rewarding.”
For more information or help, call 250-488-1320, email sols.penticton@gmail.com or visit the group’s website or Facebook page (South Okanagan Loss Society).