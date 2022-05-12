After a failed attempt to have an independent task force review Oliver council’s pay package, elected officials have settled on a new remuneration policy that still matches the old bottom line.
The new policy mainly updates a bylaw first created in 1996. It includes housekeeping amendments, such as eliminating a reference to a tax-free allowance for elected officials that was scrapped by the federal government in 2019, and requires a review in the final year of each council’s term.
As before, council’s pay will be adjusted each year to match inflation.
Council in January sought to form a citizens’ committee to review council pay and make recommendations, but only one person volunteered, so town staff was directed to create the new policy in-house.
In 1996, the mayor’s annual salary was set at $20,586, which has grown to $30,755 as of Jan. 1, 2022.
A regular councillor’s pay rose from $10,979 to $16,302, while a water councillor’s rate grew from $4,117 to $6,150.