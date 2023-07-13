Keeping people safe and off their client list is the goal of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society’s (SOSBIS) “positive ticket” campaign now underway.
The program is a co-operative effort by the society, the RCMP and City of Penticton bylaw services division.
“The concept is to catch people doing activities the right way, so ticketing the positive behaviour instead of the opposite,” said SOSBIS executive director Linda Sankey at the campaign’s downtown launch Tuesday. “From that, we are hoping those youth who get the tickets will go and share their positive experience with their friends.
“We’re using Penticton RCMP and bylaw services as ambassadors to share that message of safety. They can actually give you a negative ticket for not doing it right, but we would rather prevent the negative thing, not just the fine, but the injuries.”
During the summer months it’s hoped to give out 500 of the positive tickets which also includes a gift donated by the program’s sponsors for food, drink and activities.
“I want to believe that more people are wearing helmets theses days but just my own experience here along the (Okanagan Lake) promenade I can see there’s more work to be done,” said Sankey.
She added with the increasing popularity battery-powered adult recreation scooters there is a push on to get users to wear helmets.
“They need to be wearing helmets because they are travelling at greater speeds, up to 50 kilometres an hour and it’s really dangerous,” she said. “You are going to have a crash and not only will the rider get hurt, but in those instances it will also be the pedestrians they are passing.”
Tina Mercier the City of Penticton’s bylaw services manager described the program as very successful and the municipality believes it is important to continue its support.
“It’s especially important to get young people to comply with safety measures, helmets, lifejackets, those kinds of things,” said Mercier. “So anytime an officer sees someone out there and they’re acting and behaving positively and safely, then they could very well get a positive ticket.”
Jo Anne Ruppenthal of the city’s restorative justice and community policing department added, “I think it’s important to have these young people be empowered, that the community recognizes that they make good choices and we’re all very proud they are becoming role models for other people. It’s good for youth and adults.
“I think that the RCMP is very proactive and waiting to give back and showing them that we are rewarding the good choices they are making.”
Program sponsors this summer are: Booster Juice, Freeride, Hoodoo Adventures, Patio Burger, Bike Barn and Second Scoop.