Don’t forget what happened before the Penticton Vees skated off on a 16-game winning streak to claim the B.C. Hockey League playoff crown last season.
In Game 1 of the first round of the 2021-22 playoffs, the top-ranked Vees were stunned by a 5-3 loss at home to the eighth-place Trail Smoke Eaters.
“That series was a lot closer than people realized – Games 3 and 4 in their building were 2-1,” said Fred Harbinson, head coach of the Vees, in an interview Thursday as his club prepared for another first-round date tonight with the Smokies.
As was the case last year, Trail is the eighth seed in the Interior Conference.
“I don't think we took (Trail) lightly last year, but it just really shows that a lot of things can happen in a playoff series. The regular season is great and all, but everybody's starting from square one,” said Harbinson, also the club’s president and general manager.
The regular season was indeed great for the Vees, who finished 50-3-0-1 with a record-setting 0.9.35 winning percentage. That record included winning four of five regular season dates against the Smokies.
And the hits just keep coming.
Vees claimed the top three spots in the BCHL scoring race: Bradly Nadeau, 17, won the crown with 113 points (45 goals and 68 assists), followed by brother Josh Nadeau, 19, with 110 points (44 goals and 66 assists) and teammate Aydar Suniev, 18, with 90 points (45 goals and 45 assists).
Harbinson acknowledged other teams will undoubtedly key on his stars, “but, honestly, you go down through our lineup and every line can score,” noted Harbinson.
On the blue line, he’ll rely on a core group of six veterans, including Ryan Hopkins and captain Frank Djurasevic, who finished third and fifth, respectively, in scoring among all BCHL defencemen.
And starting in net will be Luca Di Pasquo, who was tops among all BCHL goalies in the regular season with 36 wins and a stingy 1.70 goals-against average. His backup, Hanky Levy, was no slouch either, with a 13-0 record and three shutouts.
Now they’ve set their sights on another Fred Page Cup.
“Since we hoisted the trophy last year, this has been the goal to try to keep that trophy in Penticton. That's the goal every year,” said Harbinson.
“When you have the regular season that we had, it goes without saying that we want to finish this thing off, but it’s not easy.”
As the coach noted, the last time Penticton won back-to-back BCHL playoff titles was in 1985 and 1986, while the last club to do it was the Vernon Vipers, who notched three in a row from 2009-11.
That’s another reason the Vees are counting on some intangible help from their fans.
“Ticket sales have been a little soft here in this first round. Hopefully people aren't going to sit back and hope that we're going to play in a second or third or fourth round. We need your support right now,” said Harbinson.
“The guys, I think, did a great job this year in the community giving back and doing things, and hopefully the fans will come out (Friday) and Saturday to support them.”
Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series are 7 p.m. starts at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The series shifts to Trail for Games 3 and 4 next Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 7, if necessary, would be in Penticton on Tuesday, April 11.
Tickets are available now at the SOEC box office. Seniors get in for $16, adults get in for $18, while kids under 18 watch for free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.
There’s also a special $40 promotion that includes two adult tickets and two cans of a special Vees-branded Lakeboat Lager from Cannery Brewing.
Elsewhere in the Interior Conference, the Cranbrook Bucks (2nd) meet the Wenatchee Wild (7th); the West Kelowna Warriors (3rd) take on the Vernon Vipers (6th); and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (4th) tangle with the Prince George Spruce Kings (5th).
Coastal Conference matchups are: Nanaimo Clippers (1st) versus Langley Rivermen (8th); Surrey Eagles (2nd) versus Powell River Kings (7th); Alberni Valley Bulldogs (3rd) versus Victoria Grizzlies (6th); Coquitlam Express (4th) versus Chilliwack Chiefs (5th).
As a result of a 2021 falling out between the BCHL and Canadian Junior Hockey League, the BCHL’s playoff champion no longer moves on to compete against winners from junior A loops in other provinces.