Crime was down last year in three of the four largest communities in the South Okanagan, according to data presented Thursday to local politicians by local RCMP commanders.
In Penticton, the total number of criminal files generated in 2022 totalled 7,066, down 4% from 2021.
Property crime was down 5% to 4,197 cases. The biggest increases were seen in bicycle thefts, which rose 28% to 161, and shoplifting, which spiked 20% to 472. Those were offset by mischief calls falling 10% to 1,678.
Police were called to 1,380 reports of unwanted persons last year in Penticton, making it the most common reason for service behind theft (1,221) and wellness checks (1,122).
“Overall, the RCMP is pleased with the downward trend of our crime and it shows some (improvement) with regard to some of the community engagements we’re having,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck during his portion of the report to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Some changes, obviously, can be attributed to the opening up of various social services and not so many restrictions because of the pandemic – but I think those are best saved for a sociological paper from a university a few years from now.”
In Summerland, the number of criminal files generated fell by 24% to 656 last year.
Property crime was down 15% to 394 cases, while violent crime dropped by 29% to 129 files.
The most notable exception in the property crime category was mischief, cases of which jumped 10% to 147.
“Looking further into the 147 files, there was 18 instances… where it was Telus and Shaw lines that were cut. We worked closely with Telus and Shaw and we were able to identify a suspect,” explained Sgt. Dave Preston.
The suspect suffers from mental illness and is currently “receiving treatment,” according to Preston, who used the example to show how one person can drastically skew crime statistics in a small community.
Such is also the case in Oliver, which was the lone South Okanagan community to show increases in all major statistical categories.
The detachment received 1,086 calls for service last year, up 30%. Violent crime rose 17% with 272 such files, while property crime spiked 40% to 633 cases.
Oliver has been plagued in recent months with a series of break and enters to businesses, but police believe the main suspect is now behind bars.
“We have one individual in jail who we believe is responsible for 40 of the 45 break and enters that happened in those three months,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.
“This is the type of thing that with Facebook and people talking can take on a life of its own and (generate) a lot of negativity towards us…. My officers are out there working hard. We hear negativity. That’s part of the job, I get it. But we were working on this and it was extremely frustrating.”
The suspect is Lloyd John Baptiste – who goes by the nickname LJ and has only been charged in connection with two break-ins so far – and Wrigglesworth said Baptiste’s transient lifestyle slowed the investigation, as has getting the results of forensic tests.
“Our gene pool needs a serious dose of chlorine around here, I think,” said Director Rick Knodel, who represents RDOS Area C (rural Oliver).
“Regardless of what this looks like, I do believe we’ve got an absolutely astounding police force. They’re doing a great job, they’re permanently understaffed, they’re picking up the weight from the (Oliver) prison,” continued Knodel.
“Somewhere along the line we’re also going to have to remove the blindfold from lady justice so she can tell the difference between the unfortunate and the vicious here. That seems to get missed a lot.”
Finally, the Osoyoos detachment saw its calls for service decline 2% last year to 2,583.
Violent crime was up 18% with 85 such cases, while property crime was down 25% to 203 files.