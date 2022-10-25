Spooky!

Grade 11 student Isaiah Young of Summerland Secondary School prepares his mask for the haunted house that's part of the Sorcery Express on the KVS Railway. Students at Princess Margaret Secondary School are doing their own special event this Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Thrill-seekers looking to get a jump on Halloween will want to creep over to Princess Margaret Secondary School on Thursday night for a haunted house event.

Leadership students are putting on the seasonal attraction at the school from 6-9 p.m.

In addition to guided tours of the haunted house, visitors will also be offered family friendly games and karaoke.

Admission is by donation with a suggested gift of $5 and all proceeds will flow into the Maggie Leadership Fund, which will be used to provide Christmas hampers and gifts to students in need.