Thrill-seekers looking to get a jump on Halloween will want to creep over to Princess Margaret Secondary School on Thursday night for a haunted house event.
Leadership students are putting on the seasonal attraction at the school from 6-9 p.m.
In addition to guided tours of the haunted house, visitors will also be offered family friendly games and karaoke.
Admission is by donation with a suggested gift of $5 and all proceeds will flow into the Maggie Leadership Fund, which will be used to provide Christmas hampers and gifts to students in need.